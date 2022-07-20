Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FLGMF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $26.97.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

