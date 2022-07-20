Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FLGMF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $26.97.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (FLGMF)
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.