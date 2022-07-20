Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFD opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $180,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $154,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.