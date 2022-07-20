FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $146.83 and last traded at $147.19. Approximately 12,591 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.93.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day moving average of $163.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.