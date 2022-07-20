Flixxo Market Capitalization Achieves $152,471.23 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Flixxo has a market cap of $152,471.23 and $23.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flixxo has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

