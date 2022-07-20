Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Up 24.8% in June

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. Fortis has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

