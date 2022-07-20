FortKnoxster Tops One Day Trading Volume of $186,047.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $186,047.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

