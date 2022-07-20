Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW) Short Interest Up 31.6% in June

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Founder SPAC Price Performance

Shares of FOUNW stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31. Founder SPAC has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Founder SPAC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Founder SPAC by 281.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,013 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Founder SPAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 312,499 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Founder SPAC Company Profile

Founder SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.