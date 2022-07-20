Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.89. 57,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

