Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 61,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.58 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.