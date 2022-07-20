Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 0.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE PSX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.65. 45,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.