Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Purchases 7,272 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF makes up 10.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned approximately 2.84% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $33,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.93. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05.

