Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Billion

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $12.34 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00559801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022770 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,406,058,927 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

