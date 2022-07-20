Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of FRHLF opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC downgraded Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

