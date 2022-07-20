Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Short Interest Down 31.2% in June

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 831,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Frequency Therapeutics Stock Performance

FREQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 3,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,619. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Therapeutics

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 80.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

