FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $684,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $957,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $347.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

