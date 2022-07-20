FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $188,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,683,357 shares in the company, valued at $74,009,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $190,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $230,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $426,690.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $923,680.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $115,020.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,600 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $363,780.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $350,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $710,240.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $183,610.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. 68,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,828. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.