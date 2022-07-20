Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.