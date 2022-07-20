Function X Price Hits $0.26 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Function X has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $107.82 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,342.98 or 1.00071906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00043294 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.