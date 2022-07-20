Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Price Performance
NASDAQ FFHL opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $11.69.
Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.
Fuwei Films Company Profile
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.
