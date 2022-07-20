FUZE Token Price Hits $13.31 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $13.31 or 0.00056230 BTC on exchanges. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $10,028.16 and approximately $30,509.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00507729 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021805 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015681 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001691 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
