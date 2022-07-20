FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $16.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $17.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

Celanese stock opened at $115.64 on Monday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.84. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.1% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

