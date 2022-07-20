FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ameren Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. Ameren has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 493.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 933.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ameren by 46.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after purchasing an additional 761,460 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

