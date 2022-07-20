FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bio-Techne Co. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $7.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.13. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 4.2 %

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

Shares of TECH opened at $350.24 on Monday. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.18 and its 200-day moving average is $390.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.