FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Decreased by Analyst

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spectrum Brands in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.31. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Brands’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE SPB opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,978,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after purchasing an additional 285,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 282,821 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

See Also

