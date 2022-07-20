FY2022 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. CWM LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

