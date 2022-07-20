FY2023 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Maverix Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

