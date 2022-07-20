G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $15.66. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 144 shares trading hands.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $790 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

