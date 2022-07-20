Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Acquires 1,207 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.99. 5,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.68. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

