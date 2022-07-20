Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

