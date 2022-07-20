Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $317.58. 37,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.62. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

