Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $1.71 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

