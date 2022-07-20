Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 3,897 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 797,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the period.

SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.02. 265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,531. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.22. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $110.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

