Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,949,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $185.05. The company had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.