Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Short Interest Update

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. 1,111,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,637. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin has a 1 year low of $92.53 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Garmin

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 15.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

