Gemini Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $168.19 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $168.19 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 168,519,883 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

