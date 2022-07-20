Gems (GEM) Price Up 22.6% Over Last Week

Gems (GEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Gems has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $142,707.44 and $23,721.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,715.92 or 0.99987100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

