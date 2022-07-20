Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Stock Up 8.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.90.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $18.62 on Wednesday, hitting $249.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.45 and its 200-day moving average is $268.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. Generac has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

