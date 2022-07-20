General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.94-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.73.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

