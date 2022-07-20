Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to $49.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMAB. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 381,013 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 338,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

