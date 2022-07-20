Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Raised to $49.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMAB. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.09.
Genmab A/S Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.
Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 381,013 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after buying an additional 338,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
