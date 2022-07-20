Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Short Interest Update

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ GIACW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36. Gesher I Acquisition has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.94.

