GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigCapital5

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

GigCapital5 Stock Performance

NYSE:GIA remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674. GigCapital5 has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.