Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 2,920 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. 433,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,428,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $267.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

