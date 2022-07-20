Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $575.71. 3,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,646. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $557.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.29.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

