Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $509,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $18,510,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,525.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,271.00. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,320.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,329.26. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

