Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of KO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 129,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,965,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $268.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

