Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $910,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FNDE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 2,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,463. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $33.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.