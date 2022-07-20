Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 960.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.95. 21,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,185. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

