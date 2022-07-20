Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 1,860 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

