Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.55. 43,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.