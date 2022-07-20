Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 9,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,582,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7,093.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 914,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 201,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.