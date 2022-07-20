Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

GIL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 9,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,582,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7,093.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 914,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 201,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

